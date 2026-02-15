Watch: Dramatic lion-lioness moment captured in Gir National Park: ‘King knows silence is the smartest move’

A dramatic display of wild behaviour has been captured in Gir National Park, Gujarat, as a lioness was seen challenging a male lion in an intense, close encounter. The video went viral on Instagram for capturing a rare and intense exchange between a lion and a lioness. (@urmiljhaveri/Instagram)

The video, now gaining attention online, shows the pair engaging in a fierce exchange.

In the video, the male is seen dominating with loud roars and assertive posturing, but the lioness quickly responds, matching his energy and showing that even the king of the jungle can be challenged.

At one moment, the lion pauses after the lioness lets out a single roar, calming down immediately.

The video was shared on Instagram by @gujarattourism, with the caption, “Even the king knows that silence is the smartest move when the queen is angry.”

While the lion and lioness share this intense moment, tourists on safari in the background can be seen taking videos and photos of the encounter.