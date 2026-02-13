Black panther and leopard share a rare moment drinking water side-by-side in Karnataka’s Bhadra Tiger Reserve

A breathtaking wildlife encounter in Karnataka’s Bhadra Tiger Reserve has captured the attention of nature lovers across India. Wildlife photographer Sohan Singh captured the extraordinary moment. (@the_wildeye_captures/Instagram)

A black panther and a leopard were recently spotted drinking water side by side, creating a rare and unforgettable moment in the wild. The video of the encounter went viral on social media, offering a glimpse into the secret life of India’s forests.

The extraordinary moment was captured by wildlife photographer Sohan Singh (@the_wildeye_captures), who shared the video on his Instagram account.

Once-in-a-lifetime sighting: In the video, the leopard is first seen calmly drinking water. Slowly, a black panther approaches from behind and joins it. The two big cats stand side by side with their reflections shimmering on the water’s surface.

Within hours of being shared, the video went viral. Instagram users were surprised at the calm interaction between two predators, a scene rarely witnessed in the wild.

Singh shared the video with the caption, "When the Stars align, Magic happens. The Black Panther and his bold mother quenching their thirst in the serene Bhadra Backwaters."

“A surreal moment that will live on as Bhadra’s legacy for years to come,” he adds.

Social media users called it a “once-in-a-lifetime sighting” and praised Singh for documenting the rare moment so beautifully.

HT.com has reached out to Singh for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

