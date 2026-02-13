Black panther and leopard share a rare moment drinking water side-by-side in Karnataka’s Bhadra Tiger Reserve
A black panther and leopard were spotted drinking water together in Karnataka’s Bhadra Tiger Reserve, creating a rare wildlife moment.
A breathtaking wildlife encounter in Karnataka’s Bhadra Tiger Reserve has captured the attention of nature lovers across India.
A black panther and a leopard were recently spotted drinking water side by side, creating a rare and unforgettable moment in the wild. The video of the encounter went viral on social media, offering a glimpse into the secret life of India’s forests.
The extraordinary moment was captured by wildlife photographer Sohan Singh (@the_wildeye_captures), who shared the video on his Instagram account.
Once-in-a-lifetime sighting:
In the video, the leopard is first seen calmly drinking water. Slowly, a black panther approaches from behind and joins it. The two big cats stand side by side with their reflections shimmering on the water’s surface.
Within hours of being shared, the video went viral. Instagram users were surprised at the calm interaction between two predators, a scene rarely witnessed in the wild.
Singh shared the video with the caption, "When the Stars align, Magic happens. The Black Panther and his bold mother quenching their thirst in the serene Bhadra Backwaters."
“A surreal moment that will live on as Bhadra’s legacy for years to come,” he adds.
Social media users called it a “once-in-a-lifetime sighting” and praised Singh for documenting the rare moment so beautifully.
HT.com has reached out to Singh for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Also Read: Rare moment captures tiger and peacock in the same frame, a majestic tribute to India’s heritage
Check out the video here:
Where is the Bhadra Tiger Reserve?
Bhadra Tiger Reserve, situated in the Western Ghats of Karnataka, spans parts of Chikmagalur (Chikmagalur, Narasimharajapura, and Tarikere Taluks) and Shimoga (Bhadravathi Taluk) districts.
According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the reserve has a saucer-like shape, featuring mostly undulating terrain with valleys and steep hills. Its landscape is well drained by the Bhadra River and its tributaries.
Tigers are well distributed across the reserve, with an estimated population of 20 to 25 individuals.
Also Read: Tiger and lion share rare cuddle in viral video, leaving viewers amazed by their unexpected bond
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users were mesmerised by the rare sight, praising Singh for capturing it so beautifully. Many users were surprised to see two top predators together so calmly.
One of the users commented, “Thanks to AI, I'm now a skeptic; every beautiful post needs a reality check to see if it's real or not.”
A second user commented, “The light isdoing wonders to make the spots visible on the black coat as well. Amazing stuff!”
A third user commented, “Bhadra's best-kept secret revealed: The Black Prince and his mother. Rare sighting.”
“Shot so goated that people started calling it AI,” another user commented.
The video was shared on February 11, 2026, and since then, it has gained 10.4 million views and 7.8 lakh likes.