T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar’s brother Darshan Kumar dies at 70; Mika Singh pays emotional tribute

Mika Singh shared an emotional note on Instagram remembering Darshan Kumar’s generosity and the role he played in supporting artists over the years. Reflecting on his contribution, Mika wrote, “Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of late media baron Gulshan Kumar, died on April 18 in Delhi at the age of 70. Singer Mika Singh informed fans of his death through a social media post. His demise has seen several artists, colleagues and well-wishers taking to social media to mourn the loss and pay tribute to his life and legacy.

Following his post, fans and members of the music fraternity flooded the comments section with condolences and messages of support. Many recalled Darshan Kumar’s quiet contributions and the encouragement he extended to emerging talent. One user wrote, “Heartfelt condolences. He really helped a lot of artists. Rab Rakha,” while another added, “May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti.”

About Darshan Kumar Darshan Kumar was closely associated with the growth of T-Series, the music label established by his brother in 1983. Over the decades, the company evolved into one of India’s most influential music and film production houses, shaping the careers of numerous artists and contributing significantly to the entertainment landscape.

While the company is currently led by chairman Bhushan Kumar along with Krishan Kumar, Darshan Kumar held a senior position in its earlier years and played a key role in its development. Despite being part of such a prominent family and organisation, he chose to remain away from the limelight, maintaining a low public profile and focusing on his work behind the scenes.