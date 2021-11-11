Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Patralekhaa's sister shares hilarious ‘intimate footage' from actor's 'wedding' to Rajkummar Rao. Watch
bollywood

Patralekhaa's sister shares hilarious ‘intimate footage' from actor's 'wedding' to Rajkummar Rao. Watch

Parnalekha decided to poke fun at the wedding rumours of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. She shared a funny video of Rakhi Sawant with a caption .
Patralekha's sister Parnalekha shared a hilarious video, poking fun at those wedding rumours.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 01:54 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are rumoured to be planning a wedding this month. While the couple has not commented on the same, Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha has shared a video of the ‘intimate footage’ from the wedding. But not really.

Parnalekha took to Instagram Stories to share a video of Rakhi Sawant singing and dancing to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai in a gorilla costume, with a yellow dupatta around her shoulders. Sharing the video, Parnalekha wrote, “Intimate footage of me from #patraj wedding."

Rumours of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's wedding have gained steam over the last couple of weeks. Multiple news reports suggest that the two will get married in Chandigarh this month.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been dating for over a decade now. They worked together in Hansal Mehta's CityLights. On a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajkummar said that when he first met Patralekhaa, she assumed that he is just like his character in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. “Unko laga tha ki yeh aisa hi neech aadmi hai toh mujhse baat nahi kar rahi thi (She was not talking to me because she thought that I was a cheap man, just like my character),” he said. However, they clicked once they started talking.

On her birthday, he shared a romantic message for her and wrote, "Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. Muskurane ki wajah tum ho (You are my reason to smile)," he wrote. The final line is from a song from their film, CityLights.

patralekhaa rajkummar rao
