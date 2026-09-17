Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: Luv Ranjan to introduce 6 new faces in film about ‘red flags’. Release date, 1st look out

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who most recently produced and wrote Cocktail 2, has announced his next project. He is all set to introduce six new faces to the film industry with a film titled Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar. The film’s first look and release date were announced on Thursday.

Luv Ranjan’s next titled Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

Luv Ranjan's next film is titled Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.

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On Thursday, his production house Luv Films posted the first look and release date of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, writing, “Purane Crush, Paapi Dost aur Pehla Pyaar. Red flags hi Red Flags (Old crushes, wicked friends and first love. Red flags all around),” The film’s release date was also announced, with the official social media handle writing, “#PehlaPyaarDoosriBaar In Cinemas 23rd October.”

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{{^usCountry}} The first look introduces six debutants, including Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra, and Tushar Chhibber. It will be directed by Anuj Saini. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. According to the posters, the movie is expected to be centred on friendship, love and ‘red flags.’ Luv Ranjan’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first look introduces six debutants, including Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra, and Tushar Chhibber. It will be directed by Anuj Saini. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. According to the posters, the movie is expected to be centred on friendship, love and ‘red flags.’ Luv Ranjan’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Luv is also bankrolling the biopic of former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, which stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The film is titled Dada. The shooting of the film began in April 2026 and is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It will be released in theatres on May 14, 2027.

Luv is known for directing films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His most recent directorial was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was released in 2023. It starred Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, alongside Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha appear in cameos. The film collected ₹223 crore worldwide.

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Ranbir stated in interviews that the filmmaker put his ‘life on the line’ to make Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Responding to it, Luv told NDTV in 2023, “I didn’t know we were going to be this honest in this interview but since we are, I will say this. He has still not taken his money from me. There is a time in your life when you have to tell the other person that I am in need of this thing right now. So, in the last four years, he hasn’t failed me.”

Since then, Luv has produced Devmanus, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, Vadh 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Cocktail 2.