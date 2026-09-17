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Phoolan, Richie Mehta film on Phoolan Devi, gets standing ovation during premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Richie Mehta's Phoolan had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Updated on: Sep 17, 2026, 11:40:54 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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The world premiere of Richie Mehta’s Phoolan took place at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday evening. The film, based on the life of bandit-turned-legislator Phoolan Devi, was lauded at the prestigious film festival, earning a standing ovation from a packed auditorium.

Phoolan gets a standing ovation

Phoolan had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.
Phoolan had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

The Amazon original film, directed and written by Richie Mehta, was screened at TIFF 2026 as part of the festival's coveted Special Presentation section, where it left the audience moved, earning almost unanimous praise. Screened at the iconic Princess of Wales Theatre — one of Toronto's most celebrated cultural landmarks, Phoolan received a standing ovation from a packed audience of over 2000.

Phoolan stars Sneha Kumari in the titular role, and the actor led the film’s contingent at TIFF, soaking in the applause. Also representing the film were cast members Anurag Thakur, Aakash Dahiya, and Vikram Pratap Singh. They were joined on the red carpet by writer-director-producer Richie Mehta, and producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kanwal Kohli, Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures and Shilangi Mukherji, Director & Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India, representing Amazon MGM Studios, India.

The team of Phoolan at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Based on Phoolan Devi's autobiography, I, Phoolan Devi: The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen, published by Editions Robert Laffont, the film tells the story of a defining chapter from her life, centred on a brutal 48-hour siege in which she defies an armed group of 2000 men. Produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli and Richie Mehta, Phoolan is a Namah Pictures production. Following its World Premiere at TIFF, the Hindi action drama will premiere on Prime Video. A release date is yet to be announced.

Not the first story on Phoolan

Popularly known as Bandit Queen, Phoolan Devi was a popular figure in India's pop culture in the 80s and 90s. Her life journey from a bandit to a Member of Parliament was chronicled by Shekhar Kapur in the controversial 1994 film Bandit Queen. The film starred Seema Biswas as Phoolan, with Nirmal Pandey, Aditya Srivastava, Gajraj Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Manoj Bajpayee, and Raghuvir Yadav in supporting roles. The film won three National Film Awards, including Best Actress for Seema Biswas and the Best Hindi Feature Film. However, its release was not without controversy. Phoolan herself opposed the film, threatening self-immolation if the film was released.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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