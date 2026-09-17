Phoolan, Richie Mehta film on Phoolan Devi, gets standing ovation during premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

The world premiere of Richie Mehta’s Phoolan took place at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday evening. The film, based on the life of bandit-turned-legislator Phoolan Devi, was lauded at the prestigious film festival, earning a standing ovation from a packed auditorium.

Phoolan gets a standing ovation

Phoolan had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

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The Amazon original film, directed and written by Richie Mehta, was screened at TIFF 2026 as part of the festival's coveted Special Presentation section, where it left the audience moved, earning almost unanimous praise. Screened at the iconic Princess of Wales Theatre — one of Toronto's most celebrated cultural landmarks, Phoolan received a standing ovation from a packed audience of over 2000.

Phoolan stars Sneha Kumari in the titular role, and the actor led the film’s contingent at TIFF, soaking in the applause. Also representing the film were cast members Anurag Thakur, Aakash Dahiya, and Vikram Pratap Singh. They were joined on the red carpet by writer-director-producer Richie Mehta, and producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kanwal Kohli, Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures and Shilangi Mukherji, Director & Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India, representing Amazon MGM Studios, India.

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The team of Phoolan at the Toronto International Film Festival.

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the world premiere, writer-director and producer Richie Mehta said in a statement, “Phoolan Devi's story is one that demands to be told with honesty, and without compromise. I was drawn to a very specific chapter of Phoolan's life, the formative years before the world knew her name, contrasted with the period where she was a misunderstood legend. It felt essential to me to strip away the mythology and reveal the human underneath. The themes at the heart of her story — resilience in the face of adversity, the search for dignity, and the courage to claim one's own voice —are timeless. They resonate just as strongly today as they did then, across cultures and geographies. That is why this felt like the right moment to bring her story to the screen. From Poacher to Phoolan, Amazon MGM Studios has been a true creative collaborator, one that backs a filmmaker's vision and gives stories like these the global canvas they deserve. To witness the audience at TIFF rise to their feet, visibly moved, tells me that Phoolan's story has connected in exactly the way we hoped it would. I hope I have done justice to her voice and her story, the way she wanted the world to know.” All about Phoolan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the world premiere, writer-director and producer Richie Mehta said in a statement, “Phoolan Devi's story is one that demands to be told with honesty, and without compromise. I was drawn to a very specific chapter of Phoolan's life, the formative years before the world knew her name, contrasted with the period where she was a misunderstood legend. It felt essential to me to strip away the mythology and reveal the human underneath. The themes at the heart of her story — resilience in the face of adversity, the search for dignity, and the courage to claim one's own voice —are timeless. They resonate just as strongly today as they did then, across cultures and geographies. That is why this felt like the right moment to bring her story to the screen. From Poacher to Phoolan, Amazon MGM Studios has been a true creative collaborator, one that backs a filmmaker's vision and gives stories like these the global canvas they deserve. To witness the audience at TIFF rise to their feet, visibly moved, tells me that Phoolan's story has connected in exactly the way we hoped it would. I hope I have done justice to her voice and her story, the way she wanted the world to know.” All about Phoolan {{/usCountry}}

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Based on Phoolan Devi's autobiography, I, Phoolan Devi: The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen, published by Editions Robert Laffont, the film tells the story of a defining chapter from her life, centred on a brutal 48-hour siege in which she defies an armed group of 2000 men. Produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli and Richie Mehta, Phoolan is a Namah Pictures production. Following its World Premiere at TIFF, the Hindi action drama will premiere on Prime Video. A release date is yet to be announced.

Not the first story on Phoolan

Popularly known as Bandit Queen, Phoolan Devi was a popular figure in India's pop culture in the 80s and 90s. Her life journey from a bandit to a Member of Parliament was chronicled by Shekhar Kapur in the controversial 1994 film Bandit Queen. The film starred Seema Biswas as Phoolan, with Nirmal Pandey, Aditya Srivastava, Gajraj Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Manoj Bajpayee, and Raghuvir Yadav in supporting roles. The film won three National Film Awards, including Best Actress for Seema Biswas and the Best Hindi Feature Film. However, its release was not without controversy. Phoolan herself opposed the film, threatening self-immolation if the film was released.