Phule row: Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa's film postponed hours before release, CBFC asks team to make these changes

Actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa's upcoming film Phule, which was scheduled to release in theatres on Friday, has been reportedly postponed. As per a Mid-Day report, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the film's team to change as well as delete several dialogues from the film before it is released. (Also Read | Patralekhaa on challenges while portraying Savitribai Phule: There’s no footage of her to understand her demeanour) Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in a still from Phule.

Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa's Phule won't release today

The film has been postponed by two weeks. The team of Phule has been asked to remove the voiceover talking about the caste system of Manu Maharaj. They have also been directed to remove terms such as 'Mang', 'Mahar' and 'Peshwai'. The visual of 'man carrying a broom' has been asked to be replaced with 'boys throwing cow dung balls at Savitri Bai'.

What CBFC has asked Phule team to do before film's release

They have asked to modify or replace the dialogues--'Jahan kshudro ko......jhadu bandhkar chalna chahiye' to 'Kya yahi hamari..... sabse doori banake rakhani chahiye' and '3000 saal puraani.....gulaami' to 'Kai sal purani hai'. A 43 second dialogue--Yaha 3 M hai...Aur hum vahi karne ja rahe hai' was also deleted. The makers of the film have also submitted proper documents supporting historical references made in Phule.

Why Phule's release has been delayed

The film was postponed reportedly after a section of the Brahmin community in Maharashtra expressed concerns about their representation in Phule. In the film, Pratik and Patralekhaa play 19th-century social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, respectively. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film highlights their fight against caste discrimination and gender inequality.

About Phule

The film's trailer was recently released, offering a glimpse into the struggle of the legendary reformers as they attempted to "change the status quo of women, particularly widows and Dalits." Produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, Phule will be released in cinemas by Zee Studios.

In recent times, historical dramas in Bollywood have faced backlash from religious organisations and political parties. Chhaava is one of the most recent examples.