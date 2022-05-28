Pic of dishevelled Akshay Kumar from set surfaces online, fans call it first look from Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake

Actor Akshay Kumar featured in a new and unseen photo, from what appeared to be the sets of a film, shared by a fan account online. In the picture, posted on Twitter, Akshay is seen sitting on the floor at the entrance of a house. The actor is seen in a dishevelled appearance with a sombre expression on his face. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj includes disclaimer it doesn't promote Sati and Johar, CBFC suggests four more changes)

In the photo, the actor sat near four people--two children and two women, as he rested against the back of the wall of the house. Akshay sported an olive green shirt, grey pants and shoes. He wore long hair and a beard and added a neckpiece. The actor held a cup in his hand in the candid photo.

The fan account that posted the picture claimed that it was Akshay's look from his upcoming Hindi remake of Telugu hit Soorarai Pottru. Sharing the picture on Twitter, a fan account wrote, ".@akshaykumar sir's first look from #SooraraiPottru Hindi version." Some people disagreed with the claim that it is indeed from that project, arguing that it is from Ram Setu, another of Akshay's upcoming film. The original poster responded, "Not from Ram Setu. We have our own source who clicked it."

A fan also tweeted, "Yaar Akshay Bhai to is look mein bhi ameer lag rahe hain (He is looking rich even in his look." "Beautiful Sir," commented another fan. "Mass look," wrote a fan. A Twitter user also called him 'lovely'.

Last month, Akshay announced that he started filming for the Hindi remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The remake, also featuring Radhika Madan, will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the Suriya-starrer original. The Tamil film premiered on Prime Video. On Twitter, Akshay announced the commencement of the shoot and also asked his fans to drop suggestions for the title of the project.

Soorarai Pottru (Praise the brave) revolved around Nedumaaran Rajangam or Maara, who sets out to make the common man fly. It was partly inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

Meanwhile, Akshay is awaiting the release of his film Samrat Prithviraj, the epic retelling of the last Hindu king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's life and his daredevilry. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also a part of the film.

