Piyush Mishra on Aryan Khan's bail: 'You reap what you sow. Apne bacchon ko sambhalein'

Actor Piyush Mishra has said Bollywood celebrities should take care of their children. He was asked to share his reaction on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan getting bail in the cruise ship drugs case.

Piyush had shared the silver screen with Shah Rukh in 1998 film Dil Se. While Shah Rukh had played the male lead in the film, Piyush was in the role of a CBI investigation officer.

On being asked about his reaction to Aryan Khan's bail, Piyush told Hindustan Times in an interview, "What will be my reaction? Kia usne, usko bail mil gai, bahar aagya wo. Ab Shah Rukh Khan jaane, unka beta jaane ya Sameer Wankhede jaane. Mujhe usse kya matlab hai? Theek hai ho gya. Jo kiya hain wo bhugtenge aap. Apne apne bachcho ko sambhalein, bas yahi hai. (He did it, he has got the bail and he is out now. Now Shah Rukh Khan, his son or NCB zonal directorate Sameer Wankhede know better. What have I to do with it? It's ok, it's done now. You reap what you sow. Handle your children, that's it)."

Aryan was arrested earlier this month after a Narcotics Control Bureau team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. Aryan's friend Arbaaz Merchant was also arrested.

A host of Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Karan Johar had visited Shah Rukh at his residence post Aryan's arrest. Many others such as Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bedi and Sanjay Gupta had provided support on social media while Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor expressed relief after Aryan was granted bail.

Piyush was last seen in sci-fi thriller, JL50. He will now be seen in a TV show titled Matsya Kaand on MX Player. He has also been credited as the dialogue writer in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, Shamshera.

