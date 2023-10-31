Pizza to Makdee: 5 underrated desi horror movies to watch this Halloween season

Ready for Halloween? It is also the best time to catch up with some desi horror movies. Here are 5 underrated horror films that should find a spot in your watch list this spooky season! (Also read: Halloween: How Ramsay Brothers, India's OG kings of horror, created a genre with Veerana, Saamri and Zee Horror Show)

Stills from Makdee, Raat and Ek Thi Daayan.

1. Raat: Ram Gopal Verma's first horror film released way back in 1992, and continues to haunt viewers even to this day. It revolves around a family of four, who move into a new house. Little do they know what lies ahead, as the daughter Mini (Revathy) gets possessed by the spirit of the house and starts wreacking havoc. With imaginative camerawork and stunning use of background music, Raat builds up to an unnerving, tension-filled climax. On top of that, it is Revathy's terrific performance that seals the deal.

Where to watch: ZEE5

2. Makdee: Before he made the three Shakespeare adaptations, director Vishal Bharadwaj made his debut with Makdee. Perhaps its one of the most innovative horror films to have come out in India. Shabana Azmi's 500-year-old witch is the stuff of nightmares- and the actor gives a fierce and committed turn as the terrifying spirit with the largest, dirtiest fingers. Makdee is one horror film that has stood the test of time; it is truly a cult film.

Where to watch: YouTube

3. Kothanodi: This Assamese fantasy movie is based on Grand Mother's Tales, a very popular piece of Assamese literature written by Lakshminath Bezbaroa. Directed by Bhaskar Hazarika and starring Seema Biswas, Adil Hussain, and Zerifa Wahid, this acclaimed horror film revolves around four fables: Tejimola, Champawati, Ou Kuwori (The Outenga Maiden) and Tawoir Xadhu (The Story of Tawoi). Terrifying is the word that best explains this film.

Where to watch: SonyLiv

4. Ek Thi Daayan: Perhaps the most one remembers out of this criminally underrated thriller starring Emraan Hashmi is the song Yaaram. Yet, no one was really prepared for this mainstream horror film in 2013. Emraan plays a magician with a disturbing past, who is haunted by a mysterious daayan (witch). Based on Mukul Sharma's short story, this Kannan Iyer features a delicious performance by Konkona Sen Sharma.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Pizza: A regular pizza delivery boy named Michael Karthikeyan (Vijay Senthupathi) leads a simple life. Until one fine day everything turns around and takes a horrifying turn when he is sent to make a delivery to a mysterious family. Karthik Subbaraj's Pizza is a paranormal thriller with delicious twists and turns. A perfect Halloween watch to enjoy with pizza? You take the call.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

