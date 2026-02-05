Plea in Delhi HC seeks to block release of Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat: 'Collective defamation of Brahmin community'
A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat.
Netflix's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in hot soup barely two days after it was announced by the streamer. A writ petition seeking stay on its release has been filed before the Delhi High Court, alleging that the title defames the Brahmin community and is offensive.
‘Film discriminates against a religious and social group’
The plea, filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, seeks issuance of a writ of mandamus directing the authorities to restrain the streaming of the film. Ghooskhor Pandat stars Manoj Bajpayee as an errant cop nicknamed Pandat. Netflix announced the film on Tuesday during its Next on Netflix 2026 event in Mumbai. The first look teaser was then shared on social media and YouTube.
The petitioner, who describes himself as an Acharya devoted to the study, teaching and propagation of Indian scriptures, claims to be aggrieved by the film, saying associating the word ‘Pandat’ with ghooskhori (bribery and corruption) harms the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community as well as his own vocation.
The plea takes objection to Netflix India's announcement and promotion of the film with this title, adding that the term historically signifies scholarship, ethical conduct, spiritual guidance and moral authority within Indian society and religious traditions. The petitioner claims that the title and first look video violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution, as they discriminate against a particular religious and social group, infringe the right to dignity and reputation, and demean religious and cultural identity linked to faith, rituals and traditions.
The petitioner has also alleged that the Government of India has failed to establish an effective regulatory mechanism to prevent the misuse of creative freedom on OTT platforms.
The release of the film's first look teaser was met with backlash on social media on Tuesday and Wednesday, with many taking offence to the title and threatening to boycott Netflix if the title wasn't changed.
Netflix India has not commented on the development so far. This story will be updated if the streamer does so.
All about Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat's logline reads: “A bent police officer, Ajay Dikshit's (Pandat), plans of an eventful and money-making night are disrupted as he finds himself in the midst of a global conspiracy while trying to unravel the identity of a badly injured girl thrown out of a moving car in the heart of Delhi.”
The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, along with Nushrat Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta. Written by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, the film marks Shah's directorial debut. It is slated to release on Netflix later this year. No release date has been announced.
