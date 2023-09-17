Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol wish 'most loved leader in the world' PM Narendra Modi on birthday

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday, many Bollywood celebrities wished him. Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Kajol and Sonu Sood among others wished the PM on social media platforms. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut defends PM Modi amid trolling)

Kangana wishes PM Modi

Several Bollywood stars wished PM Narendra Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of PM Modi. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir @narendramodi #HappyBirthdayModiJi #NarendraModi #narendramodibirthday."

Anupam wishes the PM

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam Kher shared a note on Instagram along with several pictures with the PM. He said, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wish you a very happy birthday! May God grant you a long and healthy age! May you continue to lead our India for many years to come with the same loyalty and hard work. In the last 9 years, what you have done for the country, all Indians in every corner of the world feel proud. Your lifestyle is extremely inspiring. My mother, who calls you a saint, is also sending you her loving blessings. Hail! #HappyBirthdayModiJi."

Kirron Kher shared a post for PM Modi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kirron Kher posted a photo on Instagram, featuring herself and the PM. She wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, who has put India on the world map. Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. Wish you health, happiness and glorious years ahead. #HappyBdayModiji."

Hema Malini tweeted on PM's birthday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hema Malini also posted a photo of the PM on X. She wrote, "Modi ji @narendramodi stands tall, a beacon light in the modern world with all world leaders looking up to him, admiring the bold, wise decisions he has taken in the interests of our glorious country, India, which is Bharat! Happy birthday to this exemplary leader who leads us by example."

Sunny Deol wished PM Modi.

Akshay Kumar penned a note for the PM.

Kajol shared a post on X.

Sunny Deol, Kajol, Akshay Kumar wish PM Modi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny Deol wrote on X, "Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always. #HappyBirthdayModiJi." Akshay Kumar posted a photo featuring himself and PM Modi on X. He wished, "Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always." Kajol tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! May your vision for a stronger India continue to thrive, and may this year bring great accomplishments."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON