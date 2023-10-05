PM Narendra Modi congratulates Vivek Agnihotri for The Vaccine War: ‘Indians are filled with pride’

PM Narendra Modi hailed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Vaccine War in his recent speech. In Jodhpur, he talked about the film and thanked the team behind it for highlighting the message. The Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen and Anupam Kher. Also read: The Vaccine War box office collection day 3, Vivek Agnihotri film earns ₹1.5 crore on Saturday

Narendra Modi on The Vaccine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Jodhpur and talked about The Vaccine War,

Modi said in Hindi, “I have heard that a film called The Vaccine War has been released, which depicts the relentless efforts of our country's scientists who worked day and night, dedicating themselves to the cause of fighting COVID in their labs, like sages. Even our female scientists have worked so wonderfully. In this film, all these aspects have been portrayed. Indians are filled with pride after watching the film, knowing what our scientists have done.”

“I congratulate the makers of this film for highlighting the importance of scientists and science,” he added. In reply, Vivek tweeted, “It’s heartening to hear PM @narendramodi acknowledge the contribution of Indian scientists, specially women scientists in making the indigenous vaccine under his leadership. Women scientists called and got emotional ‘first time a PM praised Virologists’ they said. GRATITUDE.”

The Vaccine War is directed by Vivek Agnihotri of The Kashmir Files fame and produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha. It released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 28.

The Vaccine War

The film is based on the true story of Indian scientists in their fight against Covid-19 by developing an affordable vaccine for India and the world, as per the director. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹10 crore, however, it has not performed as expected. As per sacnilk, the film has so far collected ₹ 8.15 crore at the box office.

Vivek Agnihotri on low box office numbers

Talking about the low numbers of the film, Vivek had previously told Koimoi, “If in a new bookshop, you decide to sell only two books. You keep Playboy and Bhagavad Gita, then you will see for yourself that which book sells more? If 1000 Playboy copies are sold and only 10 copies of Gita are sold, so will you say that Gita is a flop?”

The Hindustan Times review of The Vaccine War read, “Based on the book Going Viral by Prof Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), this Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial is an attempt to shift light from naysayers to celebrating the efforts of unsung heroes, frontline workers and relentless scientists who didn't rest for months in a bid to create India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. Agnihotri narrates the ordeal, struggle and eventual success of these women scientists who believed that India, too, can have its own vaccine and not rely on of foreign organization.”

