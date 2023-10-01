The Vaccine War box office collection day 3: Vivek Agnihotri film earns 1.5 crore on Saturday, takes total to 3.2 cr

The Vaccine War box office collection day 3: Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film had a slow start in India. As per Sacnilk.com, it minted just over ₹3 crore so far at the domestic box office. The Vaccine War is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha. It released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 28. (Also Read | The Vaccine War's Raima Sen says she googled Faye D'Souza to prepare for her role) A still from The Vaccine War.

The Vaccine War box office collection

The Vaccine War earned ₹1.5 crore nett in India on its third day, as per early estimates, the highest so far. On day one of its release, the film minted ₹85 lakh and on day two ₹90 lakh. So far the film has earned ₹3.25 crore in India. The film stars Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Vivek on The Vaccine War

Recently, Vivek claimed that The Vaccine War will "expose the usual suspects" who tried to sabotage the development of an indigenous vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic for their political agenda. The film, according to the director, is India's "first ever bio-science" movie. It is based on the true story of Indian scientists in their fight against Covid-19 by developing an affordable vaccine for India and the world, he added.

"At that time, it was very unfortunate that some people were selling India and our lives -- some people were getting money to promote foreign vaccines and they were trying to sabotage the Indian vaccine for their political agenda. The names taken are the 'usual suspects', they're always standing against anything that's in the interest of the country. So, obviously, if we're making a film called The Vaccine War, the enemies of India will be exposed," the director said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Vivek called Covid-19 pandemic ‘war-like’ situation

He said the situation during the pandemic was "war-like". "We often think that the country's soldiers are those who take guns and fight on the border, but in this situation, there were a lot of people like COVID-frontline workers, those in administration, those flying special planes, and of course, the scientists, who were trying to protect our lives and the sovereignty of the nation," he added.

Vivek also said that the film is based on Going Viral: Making of Covaxin by Balram Bhargava, the former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

