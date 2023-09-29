The Vaccine War's Raima Sen says she googled Faye D'Souza to prepare for her role

Raima Sen plays a pivotal role in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. In an interview with DNA, the actor shared that for preparing for the role of a Science Editor of a fictional news outlet in the film, she took inspiration from real-life journalists. She also mentioned journalist Faye D' Souza. (Also read: The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film on development of Covid-19 vaccine has low opening) In Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, Raima Sen plays a journalist named Rohini Singh Dhulia.

Raima on her character in The Vaccine War

Speaking to DNA about how she plays someone who had doubts India's ability to create a vaccine of their own, Raima said, "There were two kinds of people – ones who believed India can do it and ones who were convinced India can’t. This character is one of the latter. She is a very strong woman in her own right, who honestly believes India can’t do it because the country has never managed such a feat before."

About googling Faye D'Souza

She also Googled journalists’ videos ‘to get a hang of how they talk’. “I googled some videos of Faye D’Souza and how she talks to get an idea of how journalists present. But that was about, to get a reference of how a journalist would talk. I made this role my own apart from that,” she said.

Faye D' Souza is an independent journalist with over two decades of experience in television, print, radio and digital. She worked as the executive editor of Mirror Now.

About The Vaccine War

Meanwhile, The Vaccine War released in theatres on September 28. The film, which is touted to be India's first bio-science film, has been received well. The Hindustan Times review of the film noted of Raima's performance and said, "Raima Sen as journalist Rohini Singh Dhulia has a powerful screen presence, and the grey shades of her character are highlighted cleverly."

The Vaccine War earned ₹1.3 crore on its first day. It revolves around the challenges and dedication of scientists during the development of the Covid vaccine and also pays tribute to the unsung Covid warriors. It stars Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, and Nivedita Bhattacharya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON