Police seen stationed outside Saif Ali Khan's home amid Tandav row, actor's family continues moving out to new house

Police personnel were spotted stationed outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home in Mumbai on Sunday. Saif appears to have been given additional security amid mounting controversy around his show, Tandav.

ALSO WATCH | Tandav controversy: Police outside Saif Ali Khan's home; BJP leaders seek action

Saif and his family have also bought a new house near the old one. Multiple members of their staff were also seen moving household articles such as carpets and toys out of the old house and into the new one on Sunday amid the police's presence.

Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have called for a ban on Tandav for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. The party's MLA Ram Kadam in Maharashtra on Sunday lodged a complaint against the makers of web series at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai.

Kadam had tweeted demanding the removal of the part mocking Lord Shiva and an apology from actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. "Tandava will be boycotted until necessary changes are made. #BanTandavNow," he had tweeted. "Just as there is a system of censors for reviewing films and serials, a similar arrangement should be made to review series on the OTT platform. Writing to @PrakashJavdekar ji," he also tweeted in Hindi.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that Tandav is "anti Dalit and full of communal hatred against Hindus". He also requested people in the same tweet to write to Prakash Javadekar appealing for a ban on the web series.

Also read: Salman Khan condoles Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad's death, Shehnaaz Gill calls her a 'happy soul'

Tandav is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Gauahar Khan, Kritika Kamra and others. The show did not receive positive critical reviews upon release either. The Hindustan Times review read, "Even the final season of House of Cards, which is generally considered to be worst of the lot, is better than anything that Amazon Prime Video's Tandav has to offer. Like Machiavelli for middle-schoolers, the new political drama takes ideas that might’ve seemed complex on paper, but dilutes them so thoroughly that they border on waste material."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON