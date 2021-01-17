Salman Khan condoles Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad's death, Shehnaaz Gill calls her a 'happy soul'
Actor Salman Khan has mourned the death of Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad. The 24-year-old died on Friday night in a road accident.
Sharing a picture with her, Salman tweeted on Sunday, "Rest in peace Pista." The photo showed them sitting on a couch, smiling for the camera.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill also tweeted her condolences. "Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista," she wrote.
Kamya Panjabi also shared a picture of her television screen as Colors TV paid a tribute to Pista. "Aaj kuch kehne ka mann nahi (Don't feel like saying anything today) #BB14 @ColorsTV #PistaDhakad," she wrote with her tweet. She shared another post on Instagram, writing, "That's Pista, 23 years old, a part of Bigg Boss team since last few years and a very very very bright girl.... passed away last night. Rest in Peace sweetheart."
Former contestant Yuvika Chaudhary also shared an old video of Pista having lunch with Yuvika and her family. "Why u left us so early, still in a shock Can’t believe I m writing this RIP bro @pista_dhakad," she wrote.
Earlier on Saturday, former contestants Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz also shared tributes. Himanshi wrote, "RIP Pista.. just got the news of her demise.. still in shock.. Life is uncertain P.S. Talent manager of Bigg Boss." Asim shared the same picture of Salman and Pista on his Instagram Stories and wrote 'RIP'.
As per a Spotboye report, Pista was heading back home on an Activa scooter late at night with another person after the filming of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show in Mumbai's Film City. The scooter slipped, throwing both the persons on the road. Pista fell on the road and a vanity van ran over her by accident. She died on the spot.
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz threatens to quit if he was disrespectful to Rubina
Mohit Malik: The vaccine is here and cases are low but Covid is still here
Donal Bisht trolled for bikini pics: My choice of clothes is no one's business
Ravi Dubey on his chiseled body: In the best shape that I haven't been in years
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant show their dance moves. Watch
Kamya Panjabi celebrates two years of knowing her husband Shalabh Dang
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena objects to Salman Khan scolding Abhinav Shukla
Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar day 102: Salman scolds Rakhi, Nikki, Abhinav, Sonali
Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad dies, Asim and Himanshi mourn her death
After Radhika Apte, Freida Pinto to play spy Noor Inayat Khan in new series
Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam misses Dayaben: 'We are all waiting for years now'
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas says Devoleena won't be his proxy, hints she may enter soon
Shubrajyoti Barat: After Mirzapur, people came to know I exist!
Mohit Malik tests Covid-19 positive: 'Addite is fortunately safe'
- Lockdown Ki Love Story's Mohit Malik has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.
