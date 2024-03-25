Pooja Batra makes rare appearance at Baba Siddique's 2024 Iftar party; decks up in black saree. See pics

Pooja makes glamorous appearance at Iftar party

Pooja posed with actor Shekhar Suman on the red carpet as she arrived at the party. She wore a black saree with heavy Indian jewellery and added red roses to her hair. Pooja shared photos of her look on Instagram Stories.

Pooja, who married actor Nawab Shah in July in 2019, also posed with him and others at the bash. Reacting to Pooja and Shekhar's video on Instagram, a fan wrote, "Seeing both of them after ages." Another said, “I used to love Pooja Batra.”

Pooja Batra shared a bunch of photos from Sunday's Iftar party on Instagram Stories.

Pooja had a successful modelling career before she ventured into films. She worked with top stars of the 90s such as Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Suniel Shetty. Some of her films include Haseena Maan Jayegi, Bhai, Talaash and Nayak. Pooja decided to exit the film industry after getting married to US-based Sonu Ahluwalia in 2002; the former couple filed for divorce in 2011.

Celebs at Iftar party

Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party. Adding glamour to the Iftar party hosted by the politician and son Zeeshan Siddique, were actors Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty.

Dressed in a blue suit, Preity looked ethereal in her desi avatar. Shilpa wore a white co-ord set with mesh detailing on the neck line. She was accompanied by husband Raj Kundra and actor-sister Shamita Shetty.

Others who attended the do include Salman Khan, Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Gulshan Grover, Huma Qureshi, Emraan Hashmi, Adah Sharma, Sana Khan and several others.

