Pooja Batra makes rare appearance at Baba Siddique's 2024 Iftar party; decks up in black saree. See pics
Pooja Batra, 47, made heads turn as she attended Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftar party on Sunday. Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty were also spotted.
Pooja Batra – who lived in the US for years, and is not spotted too often in public – arrived in style at Baba Siddique's Iftar party in Mumbai. On Sunday, the former Miss India and actor, who has worked in films such as Anil Kapoor and Tabu-starrer Virasat (1997), shared a series of inside photos from the Iftar party. Also read | Pooja Batra on missing from films: ‘I have done lot of American shows, haven’t just been sitting and eating potatoes’
Pooja makes glamorous appearance at Iftar party
Pooja posed with actor Shekhar Suman on the red carpet as she arrived at the party. She wore a black saree with heavy Indian jewellery and added red roses to her hair. Pooja shared photos of her look on Instagram Stories.
Pooja, who married actor Nawab Shah in July in 2019, also posed with him and others at the bash. Reacting to Pooja and Shekhar's video on Instagram, a fan wrote, "Seeing both of them after ages." Another said, “I used to love Pooja Batra.”
More about Pooja Batra
Pooja had a successful modelling career before she ventured into films. She worked with top stars of the 90s such as Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Suniel Shetty. Some of her films include Haseena Maan Jayegi, Bhai, Talaash and Nayak. Pooja decided to exit the film industry after getting married to US-based Sonu Ahluwalia in 2002; the former couple filed for divorce in 2011.
Celebs at Iftar party
Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party. Adding glamour to the Iftar party hosted by the politician and son Zeeshan Siddique, were actors Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty.
Dressed in a blue suit, Preity looked ethereal in her desi avatar. Shilpa wore a white co-ord set with mesh detailing on the neck line. She was accompanied by husband Raj Kundra and actor-sister Shamita Shetty.
Others who attended the do include Salman Khan, Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Gulshan Grover, Huma Qureshi, Emraan Hashmi, Adah Sharma, Sana Khan and several others.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.