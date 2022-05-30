Anil Kapoor's Virasat completes 25, actor shares pictures with Tabu, Pooja Batra from sets

Anil Kapoor is celebrating the silver anniversary of his film, Virasat. Starring Tabu and Pooja Batra as female leads, the film was directed by Priyadarshan and written by Kamal Haasan. Anil took to Instagram to share a few pictures related to the film. Also read: Karan Johar recalls how Anil Kapoor helped him, Aditya Chopra when no one talked to them at their first Bollywood party

Sharing a poster, a still with Pooja Batra and a behind-the-scene picture with Tabu, Anil wrote on Instagram, “Dedicating the 25th Year of my personal favourite film Virasat to one of the the best producers I have ever worked with! #MushirRiaz.”

Anil Kapoor's Virasat released in 1997.

Virasat was one of the highest grossing films of the year 1997 and won several film awards that year. It also had Amrish Puri, Milind Gunaji and Govind Namdeo in pivotal roles. Tare Hain Barati and Dhol Bajne Laga were among the most memorable songs from the film.

Filmmaker Raj Singh Chaudhary, who recently directed Anil and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Thar, commented on the post, "One of my all time favourites." A fan commented, “Superbly directed and acted.” Another said, “By far one of the greatest Hindi films made.” One more fan wrote, “One of his Best films, easily top 3, my favourite.”

Anil is 65 and has delivered numerous films in his four-decade-long film career. Among his other hits are Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Beta, Judaai, Mr India and Nayak.

Anil will now be seen opposite Neetu Kapoor in Jugjugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul.

Anil recently talked about his work in Bollywood and South. He told PTI, "I began my career with south films. My first film as a leading man was a Telugu film, from where I learnt professionalism, dedication and discipline. The 65-year-old actor said he not only featured in south Indian films but also headlined their Hindi adaptations, including Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai and Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.

