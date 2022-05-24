Karan Johar recalls how Anil Kapoor helped him, Aditya Chopra when no one talked to them at their first Bollywood party

Karan Johar recently said that Anil Kapoor was the first friend he made after entering the Bollywood industry. Karan recalled how Anil Kapoor helped him and filmmaker Aditya Chopra when they attended their first Bollywood party, where no one was talking to them. Karan said that Anil, who was a superstar at the time, only hung out with him and Aditya at the party. Also Read| Anil Kapoor jumps as Karan Johar tries to touch his feet at JugJugg Jeeyo trailer launch, tells him not to do it again

Anil will be next seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, which marks his first collaboration with Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions. The trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai on Sunday. Karan, who mediated the event, spoke about his friendship with Anil as he introduced him on the stage.

Karan said, "Undoubtedly my first friend in the business, and I mean that. Me and Aditya Chopra were at a party once and no one was talking to us. We were young and just excited to be at a film party, and then there was a superstar who walked toward us and only hung out with us."

He added, "From then on, I felt love for him, and that love just grew into more love, respect remained, but the fact that he is the youngest man even today and works with the energy of a millennial, just speaks for itself. There is nobody, and I repeat nobody that can match the energy of this outstanding artist."

Soon after, as Anil stepped onstage after the introduction, he made Karan laugh with his gesture. Karan bent forward to touch Anil's feet, and the latter jumped backwards and stood away from the filmmaker gesturing for him not to do that again. The two then hugged and expressed excitement about working together.

JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 24.

