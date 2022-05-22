Anil Kapoor jumps as Karan Johar tries to touch his feet at JugJugg Jeeyo trailer launch, tells him not to do it again

At the JugJugg Jeeyo trailer launch on Sunday, actor Anil Kapoor left filmmaker Karan Johar in splits, when the latter tried to touch his feet. Anil joined his co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul for the event in Mumbai. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Karan Johar is seen welcoming Anil on the stage. (Also Read | JugJugg Jeeyo trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor have an unexpected family reunion. Watch)

As Anil stepped onstage, Karan bent forward to touch his feet. The actor jumped backwards making Karan laugh. He then stood away from the filmmaker and gestured him not to do that again. Left in splits, Karan also responded via gestures that he won't touch Anil's feet.

Anil then picked up his sunglasses from the floor and hugged Karan. The filmmaker then teased Anil, "AK you're being a naughty man in this film? Hann? Very naughty. Is there any comparison between the reel and real?" Anil shook his head, and replied, "Bilkul naughty nahi hun (I'm definitely not naughty)."

At the event, Varun was also seen lifting Kiara in his arms. Both Varun and Maniesh gave goofy poses for the paparazzi. Anil, Varun, Neetu, Kiara, Karan and Maniesh were also seen posing together for photographers gathered at their upcoming film's trailer launch.

Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul at the event.

The cast of JugJugg Jeeyo at the event.

Dharma Productions on Sunday dropped the trailer of the film on Instagram. The almost three-minute long trailer revealed that the film was about the complexities in relationships. The trailer video begins with Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan celebrating their wedding, but things take an unexpected turn when they decide to divorce, yet hide their decision from their families.

They captioned it, "A family is built on love, laughter, tears, forgiveness and togetherness! Experience all of it at the same time with this special parivaar (family) and their reunion filled with surprises! #JJJTrailer out now!#JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June!" The film also stars Prajakta Koli and is set to release on June 24. Raj Mehta directed the film, which was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Anil was last seen with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Netflix's Thar. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

