Pooja Batra on missing from films: ‘I have done lot of American shows, haven’t just been sitting and eating potatoes’

Actor Pooja Batra is all set to make a comeback with the OTT release, Squad. The actor, who shot to fame with 1997 film Virasat, plays a Squadron Leader in the film that also marks the film debut of actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja is currently married to actor Nawab Shah and continues to travel between India and Los Angeles. Ask her about missing from the silver screen in India, and the former Miss India reminds us that she has been keeping quite busy with her work in American shows and movies. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pooja opened up about all that has been keeping her occupied and much more. Excerpts:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tell us more about Squad and your character in the film.

My character name is Squadron Leader Nandini Rajput in Squad. It is a full on action movie which is about me about commissioning a mission where I select the most elite agents from India and I send them on a mission to save the daughter of our country, along with certain key documents which can further save humanity. It’s like I am doing Mission Impossible.

How does it feel to return to acting after so many years?

I have been doing a lot of work in America. I have done lot of American shows albeit not as many as I would have done. I did Lethal Weapon, Timeless, Rookie and a movie in which I played an astronaut. I did Draupadi Unleashed which came out during Covid. Currently, I am doing a movie titled Hexan Galaton and I have booked a pilot as well. I have been working on my craft and haven’t just been sitting and eating potatoes. I am hoping my role in Squad is appreciated and that opens the doors in my own country for me to do more projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How was your experience of working with newcomer Rinzing Denzongpa?

Rinzing is such a humble, decent, classy and non entitled human being. He is so amazing a person, a great co-star and friend. He has a heart of gold.

Are you willing to do meaty multi-starrers or only lead roles will do for you in India?

I am open to meaty multi-starrers, leads, semi-leads but definitely roles that have a poignant impact and part to play in the movie and not just a fluff.

Also read: Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk, guess who looks more 'electrifying' to fans?

Don’t you miss fan attention you used to enjoy in India?

Of course I miss it. Luckily, there is no dearth of fan attention in India. I get so much love whenever I am in India. I think that is forever.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How is life with actor Nawab Shah?

Life with Nawab is great. He is a great human being and a man of very few words. He is a very caring, very loving and another soul with a good heart.