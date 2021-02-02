Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk, guess who looks more 'electrifying' to fans?
- Actor Pooja Batra left her fans impressed with a throwback picture featuring none other than Elon Musk. Check it out here.
Actor Pooja Batra on Tuesday shared a picture of herself, posing with the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk. Her over half-a-million Instagram fans were impressed with the picture, possibly taken at an event some time ago.
"With the Centibillionaire, Industrial Magnate Genius who has changed our planet forever," she wrote in her caption, tagging HBO and the account for the television show Westworld.
The picture showed Pooja, wearing a sheer top, posing with the business magnate, who wore a plain T-shirt. "Elon makes this picture more electrifying," one person wrote in the comments section. Many others left fire emojis.
In 2018, Musk revealed his love for Bollywood when he made several social media posts about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical epic, Bajirao Mastani. He had shared a link to the song Deewani Mastani from the 2015 film, which he accompanied with a GIF of Ranveer Singh from the song Malhari.
He is reportedly partnering with actor Tom Cruise, who is planning to shoot the first narrative feature film in space, in collaboration with SpaceX.
Also read: Elon Musk ‘hearts’ Bajirao Mastani, shares GIF of Ranveer Singh, video of Deepika Padukone
Pooja celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Nawab Shah last year. Pooja was earlier married to a surgeon named Sonu Ahluwalia for nine years before they got divorced in 2011. She won the Miss India Asia-Pacific title in 1993 and shot to fame with the 1997 film Virasat, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Tabu.
