Nawab Shah proposed to Pooja Batra in front of his family, says ‘We have to grow together and have babies’

Actors Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah recently tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in Delhi. Nawab has now revealed how he proposed to her in front of his family.

Talking about their sudden wedding, Nawab told MensXP in an interview, “I proposed to her in front of my family. It wasn’t planned at all and it just happened. It was overwhelming for the two of us. When you know he or she is the right person, you are excited and motivated to live life. I keep telling her that we have less time as we have to grow together and also have babies. We need to travel, we both love reading and writing, and as we say, ‘Zindagi chotti hai’ so why not do things that we like.”

The actor claims he wanted to marry her right after their first meeting at an airport. Talking about how the two fell in love, he said, “It happened quite magically in our case because she was sitting in Los Angeles like ‘Saat Samundar Paar’. We knew each other 20 years ago and then we reconnected and somewhere, we felt that it’s the best thing that has happened. I met her obviously and we reconnected when she was coming back from LA. We met at the airport and that was the first time we met and that’s how we started to spend more time together and here we are now.”

Nawab will now be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat. He will seen as Ibrahim Khan Gardi and has bulked up for the film, which stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. He will also be seen grooving along with Salman Khan to the song Munna Badnaam Hua in Dabangg 3.

Pooja was earlier married to a surgeon named Sonu Ahluwalia for nine years before they got divorced in 2011. She won the Miss India Asia-Pacific title in 1993 and shot to fame with the 1997 film Virasat, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Tabu.

