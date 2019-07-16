Pooja Batra, Nawab Shah’s wedding pics out. See them here

Days after Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah tied the knot in a secret wedding, the photos from the low-key but classy ceremony are out. The couple married on July 4 in a private ceremony in Delhi, which was attended only by family members.

The photos from the wedding are out on social media now. Pooja is seen dressed in a green saree with blush pink dupatta covering her head while Nawab is in a beige kurta-pyjama with a turban on his head. In another photo shared by Pooja, they can be seen in traditional outfits again – perhaps for a reception. Both are twinning in grey -- while it is a lehenga for Pooja, Nawab is wearing a matching sherwani.

Speaking to Bombay Times, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor said he wanted to marry Pooja as soon as he met her. “One has to be ready to experience something like this, and I guess, Pooja and I were in that space. It was as if we were destined to be together. We didn’t want to think about it too much and delay it (marriage) any further. Both of us have gone through various phases in life and have matured over the years. When I reconnected with her, a relationship wasn’t on my mind. However, at this stage in life, you feel the void of not having a companion. Pooja entered my life like sunshine and I was sure that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting,” he said in the interview.

Pooja had earlier told the daily, “Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”

