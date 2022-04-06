Pooja Bedi was with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan at Tuesday's Goa party, is 'delighted both have found love again'

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were Bollywood's golden couple for years. The two got married in 2000 and have two sons together. But the actor and designer decided to part ways in 2014. Despite the divorce, the two continue to remain friends and support each other, something that has been appreciated by their fans as well. Recently, they were spotted partying together with their respective partners. Actor Pooja Bedi, who is friends with the two, has spoken about the equation they share. Also read- Sussanne Khan, boyfriend Arslan Goni walk out of Mumbai airport holding hands, hours after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Hrithik is currently dating actor Saba Azad while Sussanne is seeing actor Arslan Goni. Both couples were spotted at the Mumbai airport at different times on Tuesday, walking hand in hand. Later that day, Pooja shared pictures of herself partying with them in Goa on her Instagram Stories.

Speaking with the Times of India, Pooja said, "Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful, but wasn’t working anymore. Everyone must find meaningful and purposeful relationships at different phases of their lives. I'm delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again.”

Talking about their Goa bash, Pooja shared, "It wasn’t my party, but Sussanne’s! It was all her hard work and the ability to multi-task and host something on this scale, and I don’t want to take away from that. She hosted a party to launch a café in Panjim for which she’s done the interiors, hence all of us were there."

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship began when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get together. Since then, the two have been spotted together on several occasions. They haven't spoken about their relationship publicly though. Similarly, Sussanne and Arslan have also been tight-lipped about their relationship. Earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Arslan had said, “I normally don’t like to talk about it. There is this thing that I keep hearing and friends keep forwarding to me. Two people living a good happy life and that’s it.”

