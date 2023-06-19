Pooja Bhatt opens up about recovering from alcoholism at the age of 44, says people used to call her ‘alcoholic’

Pooja Bhatt is opening up about her journey of overcoming alcoholism at the age of 44. Pooja Bhatt, who is a contestant this time on Bigg Boss OTT 2, revealed during a conversation how women in a society are not given the same 'license' as men to openly speak about addiction and alcoholism. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Kumar is the first one to be evicted, reason to be revealed in Sunday episode)

Pooja opens up about her drinking problem

Pooja Bhatt opened up about her 'drinking problem' during the second episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

During the second day of the reality show, the contestants started to form connections inside the house. It was during this time when many contestants also shared details and anecdotes about their personal life with fellow contestants.

Here, Pooja Bhatt opened up about her journey of overcoming alcoholism at the age of 44. In a conversation with Cyrus Broacha and some other contestants, Pooja said, "I had a drinking problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit."

Society gives license to men

Pooja also added how women don't get to talk about addiction as openly as men in the society. She said, "Society gives a license to men and thus they can openly speak about being addicted and recovering from alcoholism. However, women don't openly drink and so they don't openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I'm a recovering alcoholic."

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is available to stream on Jio Cinema from June 17. Salman Khan, who has hosted the Bigg Boss show for several seasons, is turning host for the OTT version of the reality show for the first time. The previous season was hosted by Karan Johar. Some of the other contestants of the show include TV anchor-comedian Cyrus Broacha, TV actors Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani, and TikTok star Manisha Rani.

Puneet Superstar became the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show is being streamed online 24X7 and edited episodes will be available at 9 pm everyday on Jio Cinema.

