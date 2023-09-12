Pooja Bhatt reacts to rumours that Alia Bhatt is her daughter: 'Ye toh humare desh mein bahut...'

Pooja Bhatt has reacted to the rumours regarding Alia Bhatt being her daughter. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja called these rumours 'idiotic' and said how it has become almost like a fashion where people start talking about another person's relationship with their family members. (Also read: Pooja Bhatt talks about her infamous kiss with Mahesh Bhatt for magazine cover: 'Agar log baap aur beti ke rishte ko…')

What Pooja said

Mahesh Bhatt with Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Pooja was asked whether she was aware that there was a rumour that Alia Bhatt is her daughter, Pooja immediately said how she considers it 'idiotic' and then asked how did Alia react to this herself. When the host revealed that Alia laughed it off saying it was a ridiculous rumour, Pooja added, "I find it is revealing the person more aur hamare desh mein toh ye bahut purani cheez hein... (It is an old aspect of our country) ki start talking about somebody's relationship with their daughter or with their bhabhi (sister-in-law) or with their sister or with their whatever. So now how do you counteract that? Us cheez ko dignity bhi de sakte hein respond kar ke (Is there any dignity in responding to it)? It's absurd."

More details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This rumour was first addressed by Alia Bhatt years ago when she had appeared on the popular chat show hosted by Karan Johar called Koffee With Karan, with her Student of the Year co-stars Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. When Karan asked what was the most ridiculous rumour she heard about herself she said how there was a report that claimed she was Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt's daughter.

For the unversed, Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt. Alia Bhatt is Pooja's half-sister, and the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Pooja Bhatt was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. She was one of the finalists in the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film starred Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film received critical and commercial success upon release on July 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON