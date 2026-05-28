Pooja Bhatt recalls relationship with ‘magical human being’ Bobby Deol; opens up on their breakup

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has been married to his wife Tanya Deol for nearly thirty years now. However, before tying the knot with her, Bobby was in a relationship with actor-producer Pooja Bhatt. In a recent chat with Vickey Lalwani, Pooja described her relationship with Bobby as a “magical time” in her life and also opened up about why they eventually parted ways.

Pooja Bhatt talks about her relationship with Bobby Deol

Pooja Bhatt talks about her romance with Bobby Deol.

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Talking about why she rejected Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui after her debut film Daddy, Pooja revealed that she was not keen on pursuing acting as a career and that her then-boyfriend was not too supportive of her film career either. When asked if the boyfriend she was referring to was Bobby Deol, Pooja clarified that she met Bobby much later.

She admitted that she fell in love with Bobby and added, “What’s not to fall in love with him? But we grew in different directions. It was a magical time of my life, and he was a magical human being to be with. But I don’t think it is in good taste to sit down today and talk about why my relationship with him ended. It was what it was. We never denied it. He is a married man today, the father of grown-up children, and is enjoying a wonderful new surge in his career. I loved him in Animal. For me, he made the film. I’m so happy for him.”

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{{^usCountry}} She further added, “I am not going to trivialise that equation. The time I have spent with somebody… By getting into why it didn’t work or what happened. It worked till it didn’t work. That’s it. Dignity and grace for the present, not only for your own life but also for the people who have been in your life and the people they have in theirs, is a very important thing to maintain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further added, “I am not going to trivialise that equation. The time I have spent with somebody… By getting into why it didn’t work or what happened. It worked till it didn’t work. That’s it. Dignity and grace for the present, not only for your own life but also for the people who have been in your life and the people they have in theirs, is a very important thing to maintain.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bobby married Tanya in 1996. The couple are parents to two sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Pooja, meanwhile, married Manish Makhija in 2003. However, the couple parted ways 11 years later. About Bobby Deol’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bobby married Tanya in 1996. The couple are parents to two sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Pooja, meanwhile, married Manish Makhija in 2003. However, the couple parted ways 11 years later. About Bobby Deol’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bobby is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film Bandar. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under his banner Saffron Magicworks, the film has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Inspired by real-life events, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B Shetty and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. The film premiered in the Special Presentations Programme at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and is now scheduled to release in theatres on June 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bobby is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film Bandar. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under his banner Saffron Magicworks, the film has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Inspired by real-life events, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B Shetty and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. The film premiered in the Special Presentations Programme at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and is now scheduled to release in theatres on June 5. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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