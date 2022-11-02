Pooja Bhatt says her walk with Rahul Gandhi wasn't ‘brief’, reveals how much she actually walked

Actor Pooja Bhatt joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Hyderabad leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday. She was spotted walking right next to Rahul, showing her support for the party and the leader.

Now, she has responded to a tweet that she had joined the politician for the walk for just a ‘brief’ while. A tweet by news agency ANI read: “Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning.” She quote-tweeted the agency and wrote, “Yes a ‘brief’ 10.5 km walk to be precise. #BharatJodaYatra.”

Her tweet got her praise from people on social media. Even Gauahar Khan tweeted, “Respect @PoojaB1972.” A person wrote, “Finally someone from Bollywood has the courage....Kudos to you Pooja..lots of love.” Another tweet read, “Hopefully, it will give courage to others to do this.”

The actor-director-producer has been vocal about various issues on social media. Daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, the actor delivered critically-acclaimed performances in movies such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Sir and Zakhm, before venturing into production and direction with Tammana, Sur, Paap and Holiday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Rahul Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week. The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

Pooja was last seen in R Balki's Chup. She starred in the movie with Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film is a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool.

