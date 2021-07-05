Pooja Bhatt wishes mom Kiran Bhatt with adorable childhood pic, half-sister Shaheen Bhatt reacts

Pooja Bhatt has shared a picture from her childhood, featuring her mother Kiran Bhatt, previously known as Lorraine Bright, to wish her a happy birthday. While Kiran posed for the camera in the picture, Pooja's attention was elsewhere. The mother-daughter duo was surrounded by children and an Osho poster was placed behind them.

Pooja Bhatt also shared a picture of a hand-written birthday note addressed to Kiran Bhatt. Sharing the post, Pooja wrote, "To my ever gorgeous Mother Lorraine Bright who then went onto become Kiran Bhatt.. Happy Birthday and thank you! There would be no me if there was no you! Not to mention your amazing capacity to preserve and archive details of my life that recede way back in the mists of time.. like this birthday note/card I made you when I was a child!"

She also shared another picture of Kiran from her youth, and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mother! If anyone could combine a bindi & a mini so effortlessly,you could! Style can be learned or acquired. Grace cannot. And you exemplified grace! #lorrainebright #kiranbhatt #birthdaygirl."

Pooja's half-sister, Shaheen Bhatt, took to the comments section and reacted to the post. She wrote, "Uff. What is this picture (heart and heart-eyed emoji)." Zoya Akhtar, Shamita Shetty, Sandeep Chowta and Danish Husain sent the mother-daughter duo love in the comments section. Tillotama Shome also wrote, “Oh my heart just doubled with joy. Love to your beautiful mother and you.”

Pooja is the older daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, from his first marriage with Kiran. The actor-director also has a younger brother, Rahul Bhatt. Following Mahesh and Kiran's separation, the director married Soni Razdan and had two daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.