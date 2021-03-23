Pooja Chopra: For me, it’s about quality not quantity!

‘Commando’ fame actor Pooja Chopra feels that doing diversified roles is a great thing for an actor, but bigger challenge in acting field is to take calculated risks. “In industry, we have to be very careful while we choose our roles. If you do one mistake then second chance is not easy to come,” says the actress on her visit to Lucknow.

Pooja was shooting for her second film ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ in the state capital after ‘Babloo Bachelor’ that she shot in 2017-18. “I am the kind of person who is okay doing a project a year…it’s about quality not quantity,” says the actress on doing select projects.

In her last release web show ‘Poison-2’ she played an IPS officer. “This was one of my ambitions in life which got fulfilled when I played the character in the movie. Though, she was a uniform-clad strong woman character, but for me portraying a d-glam role was a bit challenging and adventurous too. However, the encouraging response that I got, gave me huge confidence that I can lead anything.”

Talking about mega-project ‘Aiyaari’ (2018), which did not work, she said, “This was my second project with Neeraj Pandey sir. Earlier, I had done a short film ‘Ouch’ with Manoj (Bajpai) sir that gave me a huge response and enormous confident. The feature film did not work well, but I am very proud to be a part of it as I learnt so much. Choosing a good project and giving my best is only in my hand and the rest is destiny.”

Coming back to her Lucknow’s visit, she said, “This is something about the city that fascinates me so much. Either it’s the old-world charm, food or love in its air that charms you. Last time as well as this time I had a great experience.”

The film that she shot then with Sharman Joshi is now set to release. “It’s RomCom where I play a Lucknow girl who falls in love with this bachelor, but she is very ambitious. It’s light family drama with interesting sequence of events. It’s great that films are now releasing in theatres so the audience can enjoy big screen cinema, but mind it…with precautions,” she says.