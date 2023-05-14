Pooja Chopra says she hated her mom for going to work, changes narrative from ‘abandoned by father' to ‘chosen by mom’

Actor Pooja Chopra has penned a long note for her mom on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actor was abandoned by her father who wanted a son instead. He reportedly wanted his wife to give away Pooja to an orphanage. Pooja and her sister were single-handedly raised by their mom. In her Mother's Day post, the actor said that she will like to change the narrative about her from ‘abandoned by my father’ to ‘chosen by my mother’. She also wrote about how she as a child hated her mom for going to the office and leaving her alone during that time. Also read: Mother's Day: Karan Johar pens note for mom, shares unseen pics of his kids with their ‘mama’ Pooja Chopra (right) with her mom (centre) and sister (left).

Sharing a picture with her mom, Pooja wrote on Instagram, “As I scrolled through my phone to find ‘the most perfect’ picture to post for Mother’s Day. Came across more than a ton of ‘more-than-perfect’ memories. I kept looking, spinning years, even decades. I have very few pictures from my childhood, and I vividly remember when they were all taken. Camera was a luxury while growing up as was having 3 square meals.”

She continued, "Those pictures took me back to a time when I hated my mother leaving me and going to work every morning. I never understood why she had to go to work everyday when all my friends mum’s were home with them all day long. As a kid I thought maybe she didn’t love me enough, but it was only much later that I realised, she went to work only because she loved more than she loved anything else in the world! I can only imagine the hardships you went through all by yourself and still showed us your big bright smile. I still wonder how easy you made it seem, being the best mother and a perfect father at the same time.

Pooja Chopra shared a note on her mom.

“To the most resilient woman I know…My Mother. As a single mom you took on the world with courage and grace. You sacrificed, you toiled and never gave up, you loved us with all that you had and gave us the best you possibly could. You’re my hero maa, my only source of motivation and strength. All I wish to do in this life is to make you proud, so proud that you forget all past pain and sadnesses. I know you expect nothing from me, from us but we wish to give you the world.. The narrative that had followed me throughout my life has been “Abandoned by my father”. Today I would like to change that narrative and proudly proclaim, “Chosen by my mother”. Thank you for choosing me mumma. You give me a sense of belonging and purpose.” She also gave a special shoutout to her older sister Shubhra for being a constant source of energy and direction, more like a second mother."

"To all those who feel that birth of a boy is a blessing and that of a girl is a burden. Gender should not define a child’s potential or the love they deserve. Luckiest to have you as my Mumma," she added.

Pooja was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, alongside Swara Bhaskar, Meher Vij and Shikha Talsania. She was the winner of Femina Miss India World 2009 and played the lead in the 2013 film, Commando: A One Man Army.

