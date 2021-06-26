Pooja Hegde: Let’s take one pandemic day at a time

As things are slowly unlocking with restrictions being eased after the deadly second wave of the pandemic, people are getting back to normal lives. But actor Pooja Hegde has a word of caution for all.

The actor, who herself recovered from Covid last month, says, “It’s a good thing to stay in and not step out unless it is absolutely essential. Let’s just take it one day at a time, one pandemic day at a time.”

Acknowledging how tough the times have been in the past three months for everyone, the Mohenjo Daro (2016) actor says that her only hope is that things get back to normal soon.

“What’s happening in the country, in fact world over, is quite serious and scary. I pray every day for things to get fine and suffering of the people at large, to come to an end,” the actor shares.

As a Covid survivor, the 30-year-old reveals that she has been taking extra care of herself, both physically and mentally.

“About staying positive, I try doing that by keeping myself busy with things I like doing, learning new skills like reading, also exercising or doing some yoga, and spending time with my family,” she says.

On the work front, Hegde had a packed schedule slated for 2021 with projects such as Radhe Shyam, Cirkus and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, along with several regional projects. However, the actor feels that work comes later and it’s everyone’s safety that’s paramount at this point.

“As of now, it has kind of upset things in terms of schedule. But it’s a very small thing to be complaining about right now. A lot of people have lost their lives… When I’m ready to work, I’ll be ready to go back in full swing,” she assures.