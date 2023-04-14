Pooja Hegde reacts to dating rumours with Salman Khan

Actor Pooja Hegde finally addressed reports about dating Salman Khan. The two are paired in their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ahead of the release, Pooja asserted that she is single and said her career is her priority for now.

Salman and Pooja Hedge’s dating rumours started quite a few months ago. As neither of them denied or accepted the claims, the rumours grew even stronger when Salman attended Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh Hegde's wedding in Mangalore. Several pictures of them had surfaced online. Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Salman Khan's film is heavy on action scenes as he steps up to protect his loved ones

When asked about rumours of dating her co-star Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde denied claims of being in a relationship. She told ETimes during an interview, “What do I say to that? I keep reading things about me. I am single. I love being single. I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?”

In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja plays Salman’s love interest. In the trailer, he is seen in his fierce avatar as he fights baddies to protect Pooja and her family which keeps getting death threats from some people. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars also Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam.

Talking about the film, Pooja recently told news agency ANI, "The film came to me before the lockdown. The tile was different. Earlier, Sajid Nadiadwala was also part of this project and we did Houseful together. After watching my film Mohenjo Daro, Salman Sir said we will definitely do something together, we will work together. So it fits very well in the film because my character in the film is a Telugu girl's role. So it was great because I have done a lot of work in Telugu. So it fits beautifully and this film has happened now. And it's a good thing that I got such an important role in Salman Khan's film."

Sharing her experience of working with Salman, the actor said, "I had a great experience working with him. He is real just like you see him in interviews, he is the same on the sets too. Many people think about you but do not speak about what they feel. I like the way Salman sir is so upfront, he says what he feels."

