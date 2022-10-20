Pooja Hegde shoots despite suffering ligament tear in foot, shares pic from vanity van: 'The show must go on'

Actor Pooja Hegde took to Instagram on Thursday and shared that she had suffered a ligament tear in her ankle. The actor shared a picture and a clip on her Instagram Stories, informing her fans about it. She also indicated that she was continuing with work despite the injury as one of the posts featured her getting ready. Pooja has been busy filming her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty injures herself while shooting, says she took her team's advice to 'break a leg' literally)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pooja shared a picture of her injured foot, with compression bandage wrapped around it. She had placed her foot on a big pillow. She wrote alongside, “ohkayyy then! Ligament tear (black tick emoji).” Later in the day, she shared a clip from front of the mirror as she was gettig ready, most probably for a shoot. The makeup and hair artist could be seen helping her get ready. She placed her injured foot on a black pillow. At the end of the video, she gave a pout and smiled. Sharing the clip, Pooja wrote, “The show must go on.”

Pooja Hegde shares pictures with her injured foot via Instagram Stories.

Pooja recently turned 32 and celebrated her birthday on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan and Venkatesh, her co-stars. The film, an action comedy, is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Apart from Salman, Venkatesh, and Pooja, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari among others. The film is slated to release on December 30, 2022.

Pooja will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film, a modern-day retelling of William Shakespeare's classic comedy A Comedy of Errors, is set to release on December 23. She is also starring in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, which also features Samyuktha Menon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.