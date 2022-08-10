Shilpa Shetty injures herself while shooting, says she took her team's advice to 'break a leg' literally

Actor Shilpa Shetty has injured her leg while shooting for her upcoming project and shared a picture wearing a cast. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Shilpa posted a photo as she sat in a wheelchair inside a hospital. The actor was seen smiling as she looked at the camera. Shilpa has been currently filming the web series, Indian Police Force. (Also Read | Shilpa Shetty fights goons, breaks glass in BTS video from Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force)

In the picture, Shilpa flashed the victory sign with both her hands and extended her injured leg forward. The actor wore a white T-shirt, blue denim jacket and pants. Shilpa captioned the post, "They said, Roll camera action - 'break a leg!' I took it literally."

She also added, "Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega (Keep me in your prayers). Prayers always work. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra." Reacting to the post, her sister Shamita Shetty commented, "My munki strongest." Fans also posted comments asking Shilpa to 'get well soon'.

Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty posted a video of a fight sequence from his debut web series. On Instagram, Rohit dropped a behind-the-scenes clip featuring him along with Shilpa, Nikitin Dheer and Siddharth Malhotra among others. The clip showed the actors and director filming an action sequence. The video started with Sidharth punching the villains and throwing them in a water tanker from the first floor of an isolated building.

Next, Shilpa entered the scene by shattering a glass wall as she fought a bunch of goons until Nikitin arrived and fought the rest of them. Rohit wrote, "Pure desi Hindustaani action (Pure Indian action)!"

Indian Police Force will be the newest addition to the filmmaker's shared cop universe which includes movies from the Singham franchise, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The upcoming fictional series will be out on Prime Video. Actor Vivek Oberoi will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the project.

