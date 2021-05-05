Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pooja Hegde tests Covid-19 negative: 'I have recovered well. Forever grateful, stay safe out there'
Pooja Hegde tests Covid-19 negative: 'I have recovered well. Forever grateful, stay safe out there'

On April 25, Pooja Hegde had informed fans that she had tested positive to Covid-19. She had said that she had been home quarantined.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Pooja Hegde has tested positive in April.

Actor Pooja Hegde on Wednesday said she has tested negative for Covid-19. The 30-year-old actor, who was under home quarantine, took to Twitter and thanked her fans for praying for her speedy recovery. 

"I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested negative! Yay! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful. Stay safe out there," the Housefull 4 actor wrote. 

Hegde had opened up about her Covid-19 diagnosis on April 25, requesting those who came in contact with her to also get tested for the novel coronavirus. 

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh, Prabhas-led Radhe Shyam and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film Acharya.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470.

