Pooja Hegde was 'heartbroken' after seeing Hrithik Roshan at Koi Mil Gaya premiere: 'There is a picture of me all sad'

Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan with Mohenjo Daro, the Indian epic adventure film set in the era of the Indus Valley civilisation. The actor recently revealed that she used to have a crush on Hrithik in her childhood, and had even attended the premiere of his film Koi...Mil Gaya. However, she felt very sad after seeing him at the premiere as she didn't get a chance to click a picture with him. Also Read| Acharya review: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan can’t salvage this predictable action drama

Koi...Mil Gaya, a science fiction film that starred Hrithik Roshan opposite Preity Zinta, was released in August 2003. Pooja, who was 12-years-old at the time, later made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik in Mohenjo Daro in August 2016.

She recently told Mashable India, “The funny thing is, as a kid, if I had a crush on anybody, it was Hrithik Roshan. I was like, 'oh my god, dreams come true.' I have to tell you this story, I went for the premiere of Koi...Mil Gaya, and I had taken my camera, put my reel in it. I was like I am gonna take a picture with Hrithik Roshan today. And he came, and as all celebs do he came for 10 minutes, he said hi to everyone and he left.”

Pooja added, "And I was heartbroken. I was so sad that I couldn't take a picture with Hrithik Roshan. So there is a picture of me all sad next to his poster of Koi...Mil Gaya. I look so sad in that picture. So I wanna sometimes go back to that little girl and be like, 'just wait, the story is not over. One day you will have a full film with Hrithik Roshan."

Pooja Hegde's latest release was Acharya, which also starred Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Sonu Sood. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

