Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Poonam Pandey denies pregnancy rumours: ‘For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad’
bollywood

Poonam Pandey denies pregnancy rumours: ‘For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad’

Poonam Pandey has shut down speculation that she is expecting her first child with Sam Bombay. She called her life ‘an open book’ and said that she would celebrate when she actually gets pregnant.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Poonam Pandey has denied being pregnant with Sam Bombay’s child.

Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey has denied rumours that she is expecting her first child with her husband, director Sam Bombay. She said that her life is ‘an open book’, and she would distribute sweets the day she actually gets pregnant.

It was being reported that Poonam Pandey is six weeks pregnant with Sam Bombay’s child but she rubbished the news as fake. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in September last year, after being in a live-in relationship for two years.

Speaking to Zoom, Poonam said, “Zabardasti pregnant mat banao (Do not forcefully make me pregnant). For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad, as I was not pregnant. Ek bar puch toh loh (At least, ask me once). Anything about my life is like an open book. Me pede batungi, agar me pregnant hu (I will distribute sweets if I become pregnant).”

Poonam and Sam tied the knot on September 1, 2020, at their home in Bandra, Mumbai, with only their close friends and family members in attendance. She announced the news on Instagram by sharing a picture from the wedding along with the caption, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

Also read: Rahul Mahajan wants Abhinav Shukla to send him 1 million dollars, fans say ‘you are lit’

Less than a month after the wedding, Poonam filed a domestic violence against Sam, claiming that he beat her up brutally and led to her being hospitalised for several days. However, they got back together within days.

Speaking to a leading daily, Poonam said that she and Sam ‘love each other too much’. She said, “We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?” He, meanwhile, said that the entire matter was ‘blown out of proportion’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
poonam pandey sam bombay

Related Stories

bollywood

Poonam Pandey and husband Sam Bombay get bail after arrest for shooting ‘obscene’ video in Goa

UPDATED ON NOV 06, 2020 10:41 AM IST
bollywood

Poonam Pandey to end marriage with Sam Bombay: ‘I don’t think it’s smart to return to person who has beaten you up like an animal’

UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2020 07:27 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Snake attacks zookeeper in the face in shocking video. Watch his reaction

Man claims he received Parle-G packet after ordering toy car on Amazon

SRK-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP