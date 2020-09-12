Poonam Pandey says her wedding was not a secret: ‘Sam Bombay and I are the most notorious couple’

Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey married her long-time boyfriend, director Sam Bombay, on September 1. While the world got to know of their low-key wedding only after they shared pictures on social media on Thursday, she insisted it ‘wasn’t’ a secret.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Poonam said that she did not mean to keep the news of her wedding with Sam under wraps. “Sam and I are the most notorious couple! The wedding had to be private considering the Covid-19 situation,” she said.

Poonam met Sam while shooting for a project. Talking about their love story, she said, “We couldn’t ignore the fireworks between us and everything has been like a romantic Bollywood movie since. I’ll need three months to list everything that made me fall in love with him. Of course, I’m going to brag about my husband being the smartest on the planet according to me. Jokes apart, we are very similar in many ways. He is my best friend and the amazing part is that we’re so thick that we can read each other’s mind.”

Due to the pandemic, their honeymoon plans are on hold. Poonam said that she and Sam will go to Los Angeles once the situation returns to normalcy.

Poonam and Sam, who have been in a live-in relationship for around two years, got married at their home in Bandra, with only their close friends and family members in attendance. On Thursday, she shared a picture from the wedding on Instagram, and wrote, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.” Meanwhile, he shared a different picture and wrote, “The beginning of forever.”

Poonam and Sam got engaged on July 27, during the lockdown. He took to his Instagram account to share a picture of them flaunting their engagement rings and captioned it, “We finally did it!”

Earlier, in May, it was reported that Poonam and Sam were booked by the Mumbai Police for violating the rules of the lockdown and going on a drive. However, she shared a video denying the news and claimed to be having a movie marathon at home.

Poonam, who began her career as a model, made her Bollywood debut with Nasha in 2013. She also played the titular role in a Telugu film titled Malini & Co in 2015. Though she has been missing from the movie scene for quite some time now, she has been busy with her mobile application - The Poonam Pandey App - on which she shares her pictures and videos.

