Poonam Pandey gets engaged to boyfriend Sam Bombay, calls it the ‘best feeling’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 13:55 IST

Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey got engaged to her long time boyfriend, Sam Bombay, recently. Sam took to his Instagram account to share a picture of them flaunting their engagement rings and captioned it, “We finally did it!” In the comments section, Poonam wrote, “Best feeling,” followed by a heart emoji.

Congratulatory messages poured in from their followers. “Big Congratulations on the Big Decision,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented on the post, “ur luckiest man bcoz poonam Mam is urs now.” Another wrote, “Wow, congratulations. Stay blessed & have a good life.”

In May, it was reported that Poonam and Sam were booked by the Mumbai Police for violating the rules of the lockdown and going on a drive. However, she denied the news in a video shared on her Instagram page, and claimed that she was watching films at home.

Also read | Kriti Sanon pens heartbreaking note after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: ‘It’s not seri’

“Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun. I have been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don’t write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine. Love you all,” she said in the video.

Poonam became famous when she promised to strip if the Indian cricket team lifted the World Cup in 2011. In 2013, she made her Bollywood debut with Nasha, in which she played a teacher who gets involved with one of her students. Director Amit Saxena had told IANS at the time that a sequel to the film was being planned.

“Yes, we are already in talks about the sequel. Most probably I will be directing the sequel and I would be more than happy if Poonam is there in Nasha 2, as well. The sequel will not be a continuation, but it will explore sensuality just like Nasha,” he had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more