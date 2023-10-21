Popular content creator Saloni Gaur gets married to Rajat Sain, shares first pictures: ‘Our parents said yes’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 21, 2023 09:20 PM IST

Congratulations are in order for popular content creator and comedian Saloni Gaur who tied the knot with Rajat Sain. Take a look at their pictures below.

Popular content creator and actor Saloni Gaur aka Salonayyy is married! The comedian took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures from her wedding to Rajat Sain. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to show their wedding footage for the first time on Koffee with Karan Season 8 premiere)

Saloni's first wedding pictures

Saloni Gaur has tied the knot to Rajat Sain.

Saloni shared a bunch of pictures from her wedding to Rajat Sain, who works at a news media portal. In one picture, Saloni and Rajat stood beside each other and smiled. Saloni looked beautiful in a bright red lehenga and paired it with minimal wedding jewelry. Rajat opted for a white sherwani. In another picture, both of them looked at the camera and smiled, holding their hands together.

Comments on the post

In the caption, Saloni said, "Our parents said ‘Yes’ and dadi said- ‘karni to tujhe apne mann ki hi hai’ (my grandmother said you will do what you want to do anyway)"

Reacting to the pictures, there were many congratulatory messages. Content creator and actor Dolly Singh commented, "so beautiful you both. congratulations (red heart emoticons)" Choreographer Terence Lewis commented, "So happy for both of you ! Enjoy this journey." Zareen Khan and Gauahar Khan also congratulated the newlywed couple.

About Saloni Gaur

Saloni Gaur featured in Bhai Behen vs The World, a mini-series on Amazon Mini TV, with her brother Shubham Gaur. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Nazma Aapi, a character known for her humorous and satirical take on everything trending in the social-political space. Saloni’s earlier web series include Uncommon Sense With Saloni and Campus Diaries.

The content creator had earlier mimicked Kangana Ranaut and faced trolls. “We haven’t met but Kangana knows about it (my rendition). She lashed out at me a couple of times on social media. But that was fine. I really enjoyed reading what she wrote (laughs). I respect her for her acting skills; she’s wonderful. I don’t care about what she says because those are her personal belief system,” she had told Hindustan Times in 2022.

