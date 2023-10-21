Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to show their wedding footage for the first time on Koffee with Karan Season 8 premiere

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to make their first combined appearance as a couple on the first episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8, which will premiere on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. While fans can’t keep calm to see their favourite couple in a warm, heartfelt conversation about their decade-plus long relationship, they are in for a bigger treat. We have just learnt exclusively from a source that visuals from Deepika and Ranveer’s 2018 wedding will also be played on the show for the first time ever. (Also Read: Koffee With Karan 8 has new set, Reddit wants to know if Gauri Khan designed it: ‘That couch with graffiti is hideous’) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will share the Koffee couch

DeepVeer's wedding

While the couple had a private wedding in 2018 at Loko Como, Italy, an intimate affair with very close family and friends in attendance, fans will get to see a sneak peek from it after almost 5 years. While the photos that the couple released are still adored and considered goals, the unseen footage from the wedding will definitely break the internet.

The couple will also delve into how they met, how the relationship, started and what makes them so comfortable with each other today on the show. From those who were on the sets of the shoot or have watched the episode already share how candid and heartfelt their conversation together was.

About DeepVeer's relationship

Deepika and Ranveer fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, which was the first film that they came together for, more than a decade ago.

The two reunited for Sanjay's 2015 period romance Bajirao Mastani, playing the titular characters. Post that, they've popped in for cameos in films of each other. Ranveer played Deepika's husband in Homi Adajania's 2014 film Finding Fanny. Deepika played Romi Dev, the wife of Kapil Dev, essayed by Ranveer, in Kabir Khan's 2021 period sports film 83, also co-produced by Deepika's Ka Entertainment. She also shook a leg with Ranveer in Current Laga Re, a special song in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus last year. The two might be seen together yet again, in Rohit's cop film Singham Again next year.

