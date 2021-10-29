Post Aryan Khan’s bail, Raveena Tandon relates to sleepless nights, says ‘Hope it’s a Happy Diwali for all of you’

Raveena Tandon has shared a note after Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail after almost a month. He was arrested in a cruise ship drugs case.

She shared a note on Twitter that read, “As a parent, I can relate to the sleepless nights. As a friend, I wish them all the strength, may all good and positivity shine now.” She added, "Hope it’s a Happy Diwali for all of you and May This world see love and peace always."

After Aryan's arrest, Raveena had spoken in his defence on social media. Without taking any names, she had written on Twitter, “Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young man's life and future they toying with … heartbreaking.”

Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. He was arrested in a case related to the seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Soon after the news of Aryan's bail, Shah Rukh's youngest son, AbRam, was seen waving at the happy fans from the terrace of their home, reminding many of the actor's routine of greeting his supporters on his birthday on November 2.

The legal team of 23-year-old Aryan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.

Raveena and Shah Rukh have worked in quite a few films together including Zamaana Deewana (1995) and Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke (2004). The actor had once told a leading daily that she would have loved to unite with Shah Rukh on screen.

On being asked about the same, she had said, “I think it would have to be Shah Rukh Khan, because we have a very strange history. I had signed four movies with SRK and one was Zamana Deewana, but unfortunately, with the other films – one of which was Jadu, it had the most amazing music, but unfortunately, the director passed away, then something happened with the producer. We were really looking forward to the release of the film because the songs were such a big hit. There was another film which I signed and then opted out of and then I didn’t even do Daar.”

