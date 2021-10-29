Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Post Aryan Khan’s bail, Raveena Tandon relates to sleepless nights, says ‘Hope it’s a Happy Diwali for all of you’
bollywood

Post Aryan Khan’s bail, Raveena Tandon relates to sleepless nights, says ‘Hope it’s a Happy Diwali for all of you’

Raveena Tandon has wished for a Happy Diwali for all, in a post, hours after Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail.
Raveena Tandon has penned a note after Aryan Khan's bail. 
Published on Oct 29, 2021 08:20 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Raveena Tandon has shared a note after Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail after almost a month. He was arrested in a cruise ship drugs case. 

She shared a note on Twitter that read, “As a parent, I can relate to the sleepless nights. As a friend, I wish them all the strength, may all good and positivity shine now.” She added, "Hope it’s a Happy Diwali for all of you and May This world see love and peace always."

RELATED STORIES

After Aryan's arrest, Raveena had spoken in his defence on social media. Without taking any names, she had written on Twitter, “Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young man's life and future they toying with … heartbreaking.” 

Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. He was arrested in a case related to the seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. 

Soon after the news of Aryan's bail, Shah Rukh's youngest son, AbRam, was seen waving at the happy fans from the terrace of their home, reminding many of the actor's routine of greeting his supporters on his birthday on November 2.

The legal team of 23-year-old Aryan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.

Also read: Karan Johar gives Shah Rukh Khan a hug in pic post Aryan Khan’s bail

Raveena and Shah Rukh have worked in quite a few films together including Zamaana Deewana (1995) and Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke (2004). The actor had once told a leading daily that she would have loved to unite with Shah Rukh on screen.

On being asked about the same, she had said, “I think it would have to be Shah Rukh Khan, because we have a very strange history. I had signed four movies with SRK and one was Zamana Deewana, but unfortunately, with the other films – one of which was Jadu, it had the most amazing music, but unfortunately, the director passed away, then something happened with the producer. We were really looking forward to the release of the film because the songs were such a big hit. There was another film which I signed and then opted out of and then I didn’t even do Daar.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan raveena tandon shah rukh khan home on diwali
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karan Johar gives Shah Rukh Khan a hug in pic post Aryan’s bail

5

Akshay-Katrina smile for the paparazzi, Ranbir spotted in Mumbai. See pics

Ananya's cousin Ahaan shares Aryan, Arbaaz's unseen pics after bail verdict

Suhana reacts as Aryan gets bail, shares pics with brother and Shah Rukh
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP