Prabhas to clash with Shah Rukh Khan: Salaar and Dunki lock Christmas 2023

It's going to be Shah Rukh Khan vs Prabhas this Christmas. As confirmed by film trade insiders, Prabhas' much-awaited film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has finally locked the Christmas week for its theatrical release. The film will be released on December 22. Hombale Films' Salaar will be clashing with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu. Also read: Jawan box office collection day 18, Shah Rukh Khan film grosses ₹1000 crore worldwide

Salaar vs Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar to clash at box office this year.

Confirming the same, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Yes. It’s true… SRK Vs Prabhas, Dunki Vs Salaar this Christmas… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023].”

Salaar

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar was previously scheduled to be released on September 28. However, reports claimed that the film might not be released this year at all. Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "As per trade, pan-India star Prabhas' Salaar is not looking at a release date this year. Salaar Ceasefire is aiming at a 2024 release.

While an official statement regarding Salaar's release date is still awaited, there are many theories doing rounds on the internet regarding the delay in release. Reportedly, the VFX work is one of the reasons that the film was pushed to a later date. Manobala Vijayabalan also said, “The team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. They are making the final touches on the film and committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.”

Dunki

Meanwhile, Dunki marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh, Rajkumar and Taapsee. Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film as per ANI. Talking about it, Shah Rukh had earlier said at a press event, "God has been very kind we have had Pathaan. God has been even kinder with Jawan and I always say this. We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), it's a good auspicious day. On Janmashtami, on Krishnajis birthday we released this film (Jawan)."

"Now New Year and Christmas are around the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid. I'm working hard, I'm working harder than I worked in the last 29 years. I will keep working hard because now I'm the happiest when people get happy after watching the film," he also added.

Zero vs KGF

Interestingly, this is the first time for Shah Rukh and Hombale Films to clash at the box office. Last time, they competed against each other when Shah Rukh's Zero and Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 were release on the same date, December 21. While KGF found a new fan base among the audience, Zero failed terribly at the ticket window.

