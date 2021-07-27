Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Prabhas wishes Kriti Sanon: 'What you bring to the sets of Adipurush is so precious'
bollywood

Prabhas wishes Kriti Sanon: 'What you bring to the sets of Adipurush is so precious'

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in Om Raut's Adipurush. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Kriti Sanon turned 31 on July 27.

Actor Kriti Sanon received a plethora of birthday wishes as she turned 31 on Tuesday. However, it was Baahubali star Prabhas whose wish caught attention.

Prabhas shared a captivating picture of Kriti on his Instagram handle and penned down a birthday note for her, appreciating her performance in their upcoming film Adipurush.

The caption read, "Many many happy returns of the day @kritisanon. What you bring to the sets of #Adipurush is so precious!"

Thanking his co-star, the birthday girl also hopped on to Instagram and replied to Prabhas. She wrote, "Thankss Prabhas! hoping to see u soon in the next schedule," using red heart emoticons.

For the unversed, Adipurush is an upcoming mythological movie directed by Om Raut. Apart from Kriti and Prabhas, the movie also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

Prabhas will reportedly play Lord Ram, and Sunny will reportedly be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is reportedly set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif, will portray the role of Raavan.

Also read: When Shilpa Shetty told Raj Kundra their relationship 'won't work', didn't let him 'woo' her

The film, which is currently eyeing August 11, 2022, for its release, had started production back in February.

Adipurush is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

kriti sanon prabhas adipurush sunny singh

