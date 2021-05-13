Prabhudeva doesn't believe Wanted revived Salman Khan's career, adds actor gave his 'career in Bollywood a boost'

Prabhudeva has credited Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor for boosting his career in Bollywood. The director first worked with Salman in the 2009 film Wanted. They reunited for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which released on Thursday on the occasion of Eid.

Speaking about working with Salman, Prabhudeva said he doesn't believe that he revived Salman's career with Wanted but it was the other way round.

Prabhudeva told a leading daily, “He was a big superstar when we started working on Wanted. I don’t believe that Wanted revived his career, in fact, Boney (Kapoor, producer) sir and Salman sir gave my career in Bollywood a boost. I have a lot of love and respect for Salman sir. He has his own persona, and whatever our styles are, I have always loved him. By now, we are aware of each other’s working styles and patterns. This makes our job easy. Each moment that I spend with him on set is memorable.”

Talking about Radhe's release on the digital platform, the director said, "Through this phase, content on the digital medium has kept the audience hooked. We can’t really venture out or spend time with our friends, so I feel that films like Radhe... can work as a stressbuster in such a scenario. We had hoped that it would release in theatres here as well because it was envisioned as a film meant for the big screen. Unfortunately, the situation is such that it will largely be a digital release."

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd.

Radhe was supposed to have a major theatrical release but due to a major surge in Covid-19 cases in India, the makers released it on DTH services, OTT platform, and in select theatres.

Ahead of the film's release, Salman had made an appeal to his fans on Wednesday to shun piracy and watch his film on the right platform.