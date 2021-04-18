Prachi Desai shares casting couch experience, says it was a ‘big film’ and director called her even after she said no

Prachi Desai said that she was asked for sexual favours in order to be cast in a ‘big film’ but she refused to give in. She added that the director called her, even after she turned down the offer, and she reiterated her stand.

In 2006, Prachi made her acting debut with the popular show Kasamh Se, in which she played the lead role opposite Ram Kapoor. She transitioned to films in 2008 with Rock On and has since starred in films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan and Azhar.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Prachi said, “I think very direct propositions were made to get cast in a certain film, a big film, but I have outright said no. Even after that director has called me, after saying no, I have still said that I am not interested in your film.”

Prachi was recently seen in the thriller Silence... Can You Hear It? as a police officer. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur and Sahil Vaid. It came out on Zee5 last month.

Also see: Anusha Dandekar shares cryptic quotes after Karan Kkundra’s interview on their break-up, says ‘one thing I am is honest’

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Prachi talked about taking up fewer projects as she did not want to do repetitive roles. While she agreed that there is pressure to be seen on screen and even pay bills, she said that she did not succumb to it.

“Had I let that pressure get to me, I would have agreed to all the offers that came to me. I got many roles with great directors and stories but I felt the role wouldn’t benefit me in any way. The roles didn’t add anything to my career so I’d to let go of those films. It comes from the space of being strong-minded and knowing what I want. Being in the limelight wasn’t my goal as anyway I shy away from it,” she said.