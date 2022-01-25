Pragya Jaiswal says Salman Khan was ‘affected’ when her portions were cut of Antim, tried his best to retain her

Pragya Jaiswal, who appeared alongside Salman Khan in the recently released music video, Main Chala, revealed that the song was shot as a part of Antim: The Final Truth. However, her portions did not make it to the final cut of the film.

In an interview, Pragya said that Salman was unhappy with the decision to edit her portions out of Antim: The Final Truth and tried his best to retain her. She said that his efforts continued until the last minute.

During a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Pragya was asked if she was disheartened by her debut Bollywood project not working out. She called herself an ‘optimistic’ person and said she believes that whatever happens, happens for the best.

“Yeh song jo tha, movie shoot ke time mera sabse favourite part tha film ka. Mujhe idea tha ki film ho na ho, yeh gaana toh waise bhi alag se hi release hone wala hai (This song was my favourite part of the film shoot. I knew that whether it is in the film or not, the song would be released separately),” she said, adding that she is ‘just happy’ that the song is out now.

Pragya said that Salman was ‘equally affected’ when she was axed from Antim: The Final Truth. “Sir bilkul khush nahi the iss decision se. Unhone bohot try kiya aakhri minute tak ki main film mein rahoon (Sir was not at all happy with the decision. He tried a lot, until the last minute, to keep me in the film),” she said.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth was an adaptation of the Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern and marked Salman’s first onscreen collaboration with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. While Mahima Makwana was cast opposite Aayush, Salman did not have a romantic pairing in the film.

